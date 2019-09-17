Casio G‐SHOCK Partners With Gorillaz For Their Second Collaboration

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the release of their second limited edition collection with British band, Gorillaz. Due to popular demand following the sold out 2018 collection, GORILLAZ X G-SHOCK is back with a unique collaboration featuring two limited-edition G-SHOCK styles, DW-5600 and GA-2000 designed by Gorillaz co-creator, Jamie Hewlett.

Inspired from two acclaimed albums from the Grammy and BRIT Award winning British band – 'Gorillaz' and 'The Now Now,' the collection concludes the adventures of G-SHOCK creator Mr. Ibe and Gorillaz band members - Noodle, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs and 2D.They return to Mr. Ibe's Tokyo R&D Centre following a hair-raising trip through outer space to realize their mutually aligned intergalactic goals.

See what happens next when you watch the final episode here at https://www.gshock.com/collections/gorillaz-watches and Gorillaz YouTube, art-directed by Jamie Hewlett, with French directors collective BRVTVS.

In honor of the album's distinctive artwork, the classic DW-5600 model has been reimagined in celebration of Gorillaz' most recent album, 'The Now Now'. The design features a color combination of blue and pink with the bi-color message 'NOW' that floats onto the display whenever it is illuminated by the backlight. The watch also has Bluetooth capability which can be synced with G-SHOCK's proprietary app, allowing access to a variety of features and functions direct from your Smartphone.

The second timepiece in the collection, the GA-2000 is the latest watch to be launched by G-SHOCK and features the iconic camo print familiar to Gorillaz fans worldwide to honor the Gorillaz' 2001 eponymous debut release. This watch comes complete with two wrist bands – one featuring the camo print and the other in a darker military style, which can be easily interchanged and worn alternatively.

Both models sport standard G-SHOCK iconic features including shock, vibration and water resistance.

The limited edition GORILLAZ x G-SHOCK collection will retail for $170 and is exclusively available for purchase at gshock.com and G-SHOCK Soho Store starting September 18, 2019. The limited edition GORILLAZ x G-SHOCK collection will be exclusively available for purchase at select G‐SHOCK retailers including Macy's starting September 25, 2019.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock‐resistant G‐SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G‐SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G‐SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home .

About Gorillaz

Gorillaz is singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, guitarist Noodle and drummer Russel Hobbs.

Created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, their acclaimed eponymous debut album was releasedin 2001. The BRIT and Grammy Award winning band's subsequent albums are Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), The Fall (2011), Humanz (2017) and The Now Now (2018). A truly global phenomenon, Gorillaz have topped charts around the world and toured the globe from San Diego to Syria, picking up hundreds of millions of streams and record sales along the way. Gorillaz have achieved success in entirely ground-breaking ways, winning numerous awards including the coveted Jim Henson Creativity Honor and are recognised by The Guinness Book Of World Records as the planet's Most Successful Virtual Act. Gorillaz.com.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Alyssa Stalzer

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Alyssa.Stalzer@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

AColasacco@casio.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-gshock-partners-with-gorillaz-for-their-second-collaboration-300919898.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.