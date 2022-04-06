CASIO G-SHOCK RELEASES NEW SERIES OF BABY-G WATCHES WITH SLIMMED DOWN CASES

Four New Models Arrive in Monochromatic Colorways

DOVER, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK unveils the latest additions to its BABY-G collection with the release off the BGD565 series. The lineup includes four all-new, monochromatic models arriving with updated slimmed down cases, while still upholding the absolute toughness the brand is known for.

Just in time for Spring, the new series arrives in a variety of simple, yet sleek colorways, including the all-black BGD565-1, the pale pink BGD565-4, the all-white BGD565-7, and the 90's-inpsired translucent case and band of the BGD565S-7. These latest watches arrive in a slimmer silhouette, down from 12.5mm of the previous models to 11.3mm for these, offering a more compact, lightweight option.

The new timepieces also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK features, such as:

Shock Resistance

100M Water Resistance

Water Resistance 2 Year Battery Life

EL Backlight

Multi-function Alarm

1/100 th sec Stopwatch

sec Stopwatch 1-sec Countdown Timer (24Hr), Auto Repeat

Full Auto Calendar

Flash Alert

The BGD565-1, BGD565-4, and BGD565-7 will retail for $79 each, with the BGD565S-7 retailing for $89. The new designs will be available for purchase starting this April at select jewelers, baby-g.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the Baby-G brand, visit https://www.baby-g.com/ .

About BABY-G

Casio's female timepiece brand, BABY-G, was created as a counterpart to its "big brother" G-SHOCK in 1994. The brand exemplifies the meeting of fashion and function for the vibrant, active woman with watches that are stylish, bold, tough and chic. Equipped with the same great functionality that G-SHOCK is known for, BABY-G timepieces are shock and water resistant with multiple daily alarms and stopwatch functions. For additional information on Casio's BABY-G line of timepieces, please visit www.baby-g.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com

