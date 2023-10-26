CaskX Opens a Portal to the Past at Glen Grant 72 Whisky Tasting Event in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, October 19th, CaskX hosted the "Glen Grant 72 Tasting Event," an unparalleled evening of luxury, taste and exclusivity at a prestigious residence in Beverly Hills. A curated gathering of discerning whisky enthusiasts, notable celebrities and esteemed professionals from the whisky industry came together to celebrate and savor one of the world's most exquisite and rare spirits: the Gordon & MacPhail Glen Grant 72 Year Old single malt whisky.

CaskX hosted one of the most rare and exclusive whisky tastings of all time featuring the Glen Grant 72 Year Old Whisky.

This illustrious event was an invitation-only affair, exclusively extended to select clients who have the distinction of owning bottles of the Glen Grant 72 Year Old, providing them with the unique opportunity to taste the whisky without opening their own prized possessions. Recorded as one of the top 5 oldest whiskies globally, these limited edition Glen Grant bottles date back seven decades to a different era of scotch whisky. With an aurora of luxury surrounding every aspect, this whisky is a masterpiece that is one of the most rare and visually striking expressions of all time.

The tasting was led by Siddharth Sawkar, a global whisky expert and one of only nine Masters of Scotch currently recognized by the Council of Whiskey Masters. Under his guidance, attendees embarked on a sensory journey like no other, tasting not just the historic Glen Grant 72 Year Old, but also other exceptional expressions including the Glenfarclas Pagoda Series 62 Year Old Ruby Reserve Gold Edition, Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year Old and Benromach 40 Year Old. Each whisky was presented with a depth of knowledge and passion, ensuring a full appreciation of the unique characteristics and provenance of the expressions.

"The whiskies we tasted at the Glen Grant event were absolutely incredible. All four represent important milestones in whisky over the last century and were exceptional in their own right. " said Siddharth Sawkar. "As a whisky enthusiast and professional, I'll remember the evening as one of the greatest lineups I'll ever have the pleasure of presenting or tasting."

Javier Hernández Balcázar, Peter Facinelli, Luke Rockhold and Devaughn Nixon joined CaskX clients for a once in a lifetime chance to step back in time by tasting single malt scotch whisky that was distilled all the way back in 1948. Each drop of the legendary spirit was meticulously crafted when Harry Truman was president, Bing Crosby topped the music charts, Joe DiMaggio dazzled in the American League with 39 home runs and the first Polaroid camera was sold. Every sip brought with it the memories of all of the milestones, victories and pivotal moments that have created the world we know today. These select individuals had the privilege of tasting one of the most historically significant bottles ever produced.

"It was an honor to present an exclusive tasting event that was set to be an unforgettable night where many had the opportunity to savor not just a remarkable whisky but to experience the past, present, and future of this extraordinary spirit." said CaskX CEO Jeremy Kasler. "Cheers to all those that joined us. We look forward to hosting many more experiences like this in the near future."

In recognition of their participation in the historic event, each attendee was gifted a custom-engraved decanter, a tangible reminder of the exclusivity and prestige of the evening. This bespoke handcrafted keepsake commemorated not just the event, but also their part in tasting such a rare and venerable whisky.

While the premium whisky selection took center stage, attendees were also treated to exceptional cocktails, a feast of fine indulgences and amazing performances. Chaley Rose and Scott Page, the infamous saxophone player from Pink Floyd, entertained guests with outstanding music from across the same eras as the whisky being tasted. Mixologists expertly crafted CaskX Old Fashioneds and CaskX Dirty Sours, using the distinguished Old Glory Tennessee Whiskey. Golden Reserve Caviar hosted an exquisite caviar tasting and a premium charcuterie spread from Marvelous Creations provided the perfect complement to the liquid gold being savored.

The Glen Grant 72 Tasting Event Hosted By CaskX was more than just a tasting; it was a celebration of the finest things in life, a gathering of like-minded connoisseurs and a testament to CaskX's commitment to providing unparalleled experiences and access to the world's most coveted whisky.

Watch Video Introduction to Glen Grant 72 Year Old

Get a behind the scenes look at the historic Gordon & Macphail Glen Grant 72 Year Old single malt scotch whisky as CaskX director of Sales, Ryan Longoria, opens the first bottle that arrived at the CaskX office in Beverly Hills. Visit https://caskx.com/glen-grant-72/ to watch the video introduction now.

About CaskX

CaskX has emerged as the global frontrunner in whiskey investment, pioneering a platform at the intersection of spirits and finance. As the whiskey industry continues its remarkable growth, CaskX has forged a pathway for distilleries to connect with investors in order to secure a consistent flow of capital, ensuring uninterrupted production. Investing in whiskey barrels offers a unique and potentially lucrative opportunity for individual investors by harnessing the aging process, capitalizing on increases in value and rarity of the spirit over time. The team of specialists at CaskX customizes each investor's portfolio to align with their specific financial objectives, positioning investors to protect and grow wealth with a tangible asset that naturally gets better with age. For more information, visit caskx.com

