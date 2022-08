Cassava Sciences, Blue Apron, and Revlon Stocks Exploded Out of the Gate Wednesday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even as market indexes turned lower Wednesday, not all stocks were feeling the pinch. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were sharply lower, down 1% and 1.5% (as of this writing around 12:30 p.m., ET).Bucking the trend however, were these three stocks that appear to have nothing in common, at least at first glance. Clinical stage biotechnology company Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) surged as much as 72.5%, meal kit purveyor Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) climbed as much as 27.1%, and cosmetics company Revlon (NYSE: REV) gained as much as 15.2%.At 12:45 p.m. ET, the stocks' move from the previous close were 28% for Cassava Sciences, 10% for Blue Apron, and 1% for Revlon.Continue reading