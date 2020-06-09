Cassini Systems Named Best Margining Solution in FTF News Technology Innovation Awards 2020

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassini Systems , the leading provider of pre- and post-trade margin and collateral analytics for derivatives market participants, today won the 2020 FTF News Technology Innovation Award for Best Margining Solution.

Presented by Financial Technologies Forum (FTF) and FTF News, the award recognizes the solution that has helped industry participants, including investors and brokerages, vastly improve the margining process that is essential to meeting the new rules for uncleared derivatives transactions. Other criteria for the honor included helping firms effectively navigate capital, margin and segregation regulations.

Cassini's platform provides the only front-to-back, pre-trade to end-of-day margin, collateral and cost analysis across the entire lifecycle of a trade, for any asset class and for cleared or uncleared derivatives transactions. Buy-side firms can leverage the platform to monitor, optimize and ensure transparency on their margin, as well as achieve collateral liquidity and efficient utilization, lowering the carry cost of derivatives.

Qualified industry participants selected this year's award winners through public voting after an online nomination process in which FTF and the FTF News editorial team approved those included on the shortlist.

Liam Huxley, CEO and founder of Cassini, said: "We're honored to receive this important recognition from Financial Technologies Forum and particularly appreciative that the win was determined by market participants. As the award attests, Cassini has achieved significant growth and adoption since early 2019, and this year, we have accelerated that expansion even further. Our recent establishment of an on-the-ground presence in the ASIA Pacific region, with a Sydney office and new client in Australia, was followed by product enhancements including the addition of Chinese exchanges to our coverage. Even during the recent unprecedented market volatility, in the past two months alone, we signed five new asset management, hedge fund, insurance and bank clients in the U.S. and Europe. The market demand for comprehensive margin and collateral analytics is clear, whether firms are preparing to address the Uncleared Margin Rules or looking to bolster their trading strategies and achieve cost efficiencies in these uncertain times."

Maureen Lowe, President, Founder and Publisher of FTF and FTF News, said: "It speaks volumes to our nominees and winners that despite the current environment, clients, peers and FTF readers took the time to vote in this year's FTF Awards -- even surpassing the number of votes we received last year. We have seen some real innovation from FinTech companies such as Cassini Systems over the past 12 to 18 months, and we expect that despite current challenges, the innovation will continue."

The FTF honor is the latest among several awards Cassini has earned over the past few years, including Best New Technology and Best Derivatives Solution at the HFM US Technology Awards in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and a platform of the year award at the 2019 HFM US Hedge Fund Technology Awards.

Financial Technologies Forum created the awards in 2011 to recognize excellence in post-trade processing within the securities operations industry. The 2020 awards honor firms for their achievements in 2019. This is the first year FTF included a category for Best Margining Solution.

About Cassini Systems

Founded in 2014, Cassini Systems offers an award-winning derivatives margin analytical platform that provides the industry's only front-to-back margin and cost analysis across the entire lifecycle of a trade. Cassini users can calculate any margin on any cleared or uncleared derivatives asset; analyze drivers and movement in margin exposure; reduce Initial Margin levels; and maximize margin efficiency with the firm's industry leading, advanced algorithms. Cassini services have a proven track record of enhancing portfolio returns at every point in the daily business cycle, empowering traders and portfolio managers with the ability to analyze instantly in the pre-trade stage the all-in, lifetime cost of a transaction. Top-tier hedge funds, asset managers and Tier 1 banks rely on Cassini for powerful, flexible, automated tools to manage their portfolios of over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivatives products. For more information, visit www.cassinisystems.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140538/Cassini_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177551/FTF_NEWS_2020_Awards_Cassini_BestMarginingSolution_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Cassini Systems