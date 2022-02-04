|
Cassiopea announces filing for delisting of its registered shares from SIX Swiss Exchange
Cassiopea S.p.A. / Key word(s): Delisting
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Lainate, Italy, February 4, 2022: Cassiopea S.p.A. (SIX: SKIN) ('Cassiopea') today announced that it has filed for delisting of its registered shares from SIX Swiss Exchange ('SIX'). Cassiopea has applied for a last trading day on March 4, 2022, which is subject to the approval by SIX.
Pierpaolo Guzzo, CEO
|English
|Cassiopea S.p.A.
|Via Cristoforo Colombo 1
|20045 Lainate
|Switzerland
|info@cassiopea.com
|https://www.cassiopea.com/
|IT0005108359
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|1276604
1276604 04-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
