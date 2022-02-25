25.02.2022 07:00:15

Cassiopea SpA announces approval of delisting of its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange

Cassiopea S.p.A. / Key word(s): Delisting
Cassiopea SpA announces approval of delisting of its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange

25.02.2022 / 07:00

Lainate, Italy - February 25, 2022: Cassiopea S.p.A. (SIX: SKIN), ('Cassiopea'), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing essential dermatological conditions, today announced that SIX Exchange Regulation has approved the delisting of its shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange with the last day of trading on March 4, 2022, and delisting day on March 7, 2022. 

About Cassiopea
Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. Cassiopea is investing in innovation that is driving scientific advancement in areas that have been largely ignored for decades. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. The Company's strategy is to leverage this expertise to optimize the commercial potential for its products with commercial partners. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com.

Contact

Cassiopea SpA

Pierpaolo Guzzo, CEO 
Tel              +39 02 868 911 24 
E-mail        pguzzo@cassiopea.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Cassiopea S.p.A.
Via Cristoforo Colombo 1
20045 Lainate
Switzerland
E-mail: info@cassiopea.com
Internet: https://www.cassiopea.com/
ISIN: IT0005108359
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1288305

 
End of News EQS News Service

1288305  25.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1288305&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cassiopeamehr Nachrichten