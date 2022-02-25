|
25.02.2022 07:00:15
Cassiopea SpA announces approval of delisting of its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange
|
Cassiopea S.p.A.
/ Key word(s): Delisting
Lainate, Italy - February 25, 2022: Cassiopea S.p.A. (SIX: SKIN), ('Cassiopea'), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing essential dermatological conditions, today announced that SIX Exchange Regulation has approved the delisting of its shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange with the last day of trading on March 4, 2022, and delisting day on March 7, 2022.
About Cassiopea
Contact
Pierpaolo Guzzo, CEO
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cassiopea S.p.A.
|Via Cristoforo Colombo 1
|20045 Lainate
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@cassiopea.com
|Internet:
|https://www.cassiopea.com/
|ISIN:
|IT0005108359
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1288305
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1288305 25.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!