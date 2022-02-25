Cassiopea S.p.A. / Key word(s): Delisting

Cassiopea SpA announces approval of delisting of its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange



25.02.2022 / 07:00



Lainate, Italy - February 25, 2022: Cassiopea S.p.A. (SIX: SKIN), ('Cassiopea'), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing essential dermatological conditions, today announced that SIX Exchange Regulation has approved the delisting of its shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange with the last day of trading on March 4, 2022, and delisting day on March 7, 2022. About Cassiopea

Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. Cassiopea is investing in innovation that is driving scientific advancement in areas that have been largely ignored for decades. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. The Company's strategy is to leverage this expertise to optimize the commercial potential for its products with commercial partners. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com. Contact



Cassiopea SpA Pierpaolo Guzzo, CEO

Tel +39 02 868 911 24

E-mail pguzzo@cassiopea.com

