20.01.2022 07:00:56
Cassiopea SpA announces preparing delisting of shares on SIX Swiss Exchange
Cassiopea S.p.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lainate, Italy - January 20, 2022: Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing essential dermatological conditions, today announced that it has been asked by Cosmo, its almost 100% shareholder, to proceed to delist the shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange as soon as possible, and to start the process after the election of the new Board of Directors of Cassiopea, which will be in place by early February 2022.
About Cassiopea
Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. Cassiopea is investing in innovation that is driving scientific advancement in areas that have been largely ignored for decades. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. The Company's strategy is to leverage this expertise to optimize the commercial potential for its products with commercial partners. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com.
Contact
Cassiopea SpA
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cassiopea S.p.A.
|Via Cristoforo Colombo 1
|20045 Lainate
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@cassiopea.com
|Internet:
|https://www.cassiopea.com/
|ISIN:
|IT0005108359
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1270611
