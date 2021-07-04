|
Castellum acquires Finnish Kielo, with a property portfolio for approximately SEK 6.5 billion
STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The acquisition is a fantastic addition to our existing Nordic platform and further consolidates our position in one of Europe's strongest markets," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB.
The portfolio consists of 22 modern and sustainable properties, most of which were built after 2000, featuring flexible office space and a wide range of services and facilities, such as conference venues and coworking areas.
The portfolio has a stable, attractive and diversified tenant composition. Of the current 314 individual tenants, the public sector, blue-chip and/or large companies account for 63% of gross rental income. The largest tenants are public institutions and well-known blue-chip companies such as AFRY, Nokia and Siemens.
The largest region is the Helsinki Metropolitan Area (HMA), which accounts for more than 40% of rental income, while the remainder is distributed between the university towns of Tampere, Turku, Jyväskylä and Lahti.
The transaction in brief: Castellum is acquiring Kielo from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Brunswick Real Estate
Acquisition price: SEK 6.5 billion
Closing date: 7 July 2021
Rental value: approximately SEK 0.6 billion/year
Average contract duration: 3.0 years
Major tenants: AFRY, Nokia and Siemens
Lettable area: 237,000 sq.m.
Economical occupancy rate: 86%
