|
20.10.2023 13:46:44
Castellum Says Now Well Positioned To Execute On 2024 Budget Starting In January
(RTTNews) - Castellum Inc. (CTM) said Friday that it is now well positioned to execute on its 2024 budget starting in January, where it projects $50 million in revenue and $3.5 million in recurring cash operating profit for the 2024 calendar year.
The company said it is looking at some key initiatives including potential mergers, both forward and reverse, acquisitions which could help the company get to economic scale--which the company defines as $80 million in revenue and 7.5% or better cash operating profit--, and other things to improve shareholder value.
Castellum noted that, with the expiration of the 12-month EF Hutton engagement lockup, the company can now interview other investment bankers and get different perspectives on rebuilding some of the shareholder value lost over the past year.
Part of that process will involve continuing to pay down bank debt while looking to term out, pay down, or otherwise restructure non-bank debt and also looking to get some flexibility to repurchase stock if the board feels that the market is substantially undervaluing common equity.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Castellum Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Castellum Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Castellum Inc Registered Shs
|0,35
|9,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.