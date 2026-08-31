Castellum's GTMR Secures $32.8 Mln Naval Air Systems Modification Contract, Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Castellum, Inc. (CTM), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software services company focused on the federal government, announced that its GTMR subsidiary was awarded a $32.8 million modification to an existing Naval Air Systems Command or NAVAIR PMA-290 Special Missions order. The new award expands its scope and the total contract ceiling to $136.2 million.

The modification was issued under GTMR's SeaPort-NxG contract and covers Special Missions Management of On-Site Services, Castellum's largest prime contract win to date.

Approximately $1.1 million of the modification is currently funded, with work expected to be completed by March 2027. The remaining contract ceiling is subject to future tasking, funding availability, and customary government contracting conditions.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 3.04 percent higher at $0.6256.