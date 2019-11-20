CastingAsia launches AnyStyle.Tokyo to tap on increased interest in Japan travel

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CastingAsia , an influencer marketing business and part of AnyMind Group , has today announced the launch of AnyStyle.Tokyo , an influencer network with a focus on providing resources and support for foreign influencers and content creators residing in Japan, along with overseas influencers and creators who feature insights around Japanese culture, services, products and attractions.

This move looks to tap on an increased interest in travel to Japan, and will allow marketers to leverage on the anticipation and footfall surrounding international events in Japan for 2020 and beyond. According to data from the Japan National Tourism Organization , the number of tourists and visitors globally to Japan is seeing a year-on-year increase.

In addition, visitors to Japan tend to perform online research before and during their stay in Japan, accessing online blogs and reviews, recorded travel experiences, social media content and websites for information in their most familiar language.

Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said: "We're right now experiencing a growth in demand for both inbound and outbound marketing for the Japan market, and marketers around the world should have a way to reach their ideal audience through influencer marketing. Together with our recent launch of CPA and CPC capabilities on our platform, we're looking to lead the drive for more accessibility and addressability to influencer marketing globally."

At present, AnyStyle.Tokyo is home to over 30 influencers and content creators including Kevin LaSean ( XpertThief ), Shamov Dmitry (who runs the YouTube channel, Шамов Дмитрий ), Kim Dao ( KimDao ), and more.

CastingAsia has made it possible for marketers to access over 100,000* influencers, celebrities and creators in more than 17 markets around the world, manage influencer marketing activity, and obtain campaign analysis and insights in real-time. In addition, the CastingAsia mobile app enables influencers to easily manage their activities, join campaigns, and receive payments. Additionally, the CastingAsia Creators Network provides influencers and content creators with resources and support, including account management and optimization, strategy consultation and creative production and editing.

*this figure includes data points from influencers on social media, along with exclusive and non-exclusive influencers, celebrities and creators signed up to the CastingAsia Creators Network

About AnyMind Group

Previously operating as AdAsia Holdings, AnyMind Group was formed in January 2018 and operates three business lines: AdAsia Holdings (advertising), TalentMind (human resource) and CastingAsia (influencer marketing). AnyMind Group aims to provide industries, businesses and professionals with a suite of solutions to enable greater growth. Headquartered in Singapore, AnyMind Group has over 580 staff from 20 nationalities, across 13 offices in 11 markets. To date, AnyMind Group has raised a total funding of US$35.9 million, from investors including (but not limited to) LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI and JAFCO Asia.

