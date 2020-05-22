Castle Biosciences Announces Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held June 4, 2020

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced a change of the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., Galveston, TX, 77550. The meeting remains scheduled for June 4, 2020, but will now be held at 11 a.m. Central Time. The originally scheduled location in San Diego will be unavailable due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company urges stockholders to vote their shares prior to the 2020 Annual Meeting by using one of the methods described in the Company’s Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2020. Stockholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2020, are entitled to vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof, as described in the Proxy Statement.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq; www.SkinMelanoma.com) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com), with products in development for other underserved cancers, the two most advanced of which are focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

