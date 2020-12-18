Castle Biosciences Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,600,000 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 600,000 shares, at a public offering price of $58.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Castle from the offering, including the shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ option, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Castle, were $266.8 million.

SVB Leerink and Baird acted as joint bookrunning managers in the offering. Canaccord Genuity acted as passive bookrunner and BTIG and Lake Street Capital Markets acted as co-managers in the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Castle pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed by Castle and became effective by rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) on December 14, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 East Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202, by telephone at (800) 792-2473, or by email at syndicate@rwbaird.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions.

