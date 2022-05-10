Castle Biosciences Collaborates with The Sun Bus to Provide Free Skin Cancer Screenings

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that for the second year, it is a national sponsor of The Sun Bus, a mobile clinic that provides free skin checks and sun safety education across numerous U.S. states.

"Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S.,” said Tamara Terzian, Ph.D., executive director of The Sun Bus, "so it is important that people know how to protect their skin and are aware of the need to perform periodic skin checks. The Sun Bus allows us to take this important message on the road and share it with thousands of people on our tours each year.”

The Sun Bus plans to provide over 360 hours of free skin screening services and sun safety education at more than 50 locations across Texas, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona during its expanded and extended 2022 tour. This includes a stop at Castle’s headquarters in Friendswood, Texas, on Monday, May 16.

"At Castle, we are passionate about improving patient care, and that begins first with education and awareness around the importance of prevention and the early detection of skin cancer,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "The Sun Bus makes getting a skin cancer screening from a medical professional possible for many who may not otherwise have the opportunity, and we are proud to be a major national sponsor of their mobile clinic.”

To learn more about The Sun Bus and planned stops on its 2022 tour, visit https://www.thesunbus.org/.

About The Sun Bus

The Sun Bus is a mobile clinic that offers a sun safety education experience that hyper-targets select audiences at varying times throughout the year. The program was launched in 2019 in an effort to better address the Colorado Melanoma Foundation's mission of bringing free skin exams and public education to its Colorado residents. Since then, it has expanded its tour to reach nine states. More than 2,140 Sun Bus visitors were screened for skin cancer by 57 volunteer physicians in 2021. These screenings resulted in 757 referrals for follow-up of a suspicious mole or lesion.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

