Castle Biosciences Honored with a 2022 Arizona Top Workplace Award

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has been named an Arizona Top Workplace of 2022 by AZCentral, the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper.

"Every success and milestone we have achieved is due to the hard work and collaborative efforts of our Castle team members,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "As such, we are honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Arizona based on feedback from our employees. Thank you, Castle team, for bringing your best every day and for helping us further our mission of improving health for the patients we serve.”

The Top Workplaces program starts with capturing employee feedback on what matters most about a company’s culture through an anonymous survey. The survey measures employee engagement against several defined indicators that are correlated with strong cultures and employee retention. AZ Central’s Top Workplaces list is compiled based on the survey results of participating employers in Arizona. Castle’s 83% engagement score was well above the benchmark average of 66% for healthcare companies participating in the Top Workplaces program, reflecting a highly engaged, motivated and loyal workforce.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

