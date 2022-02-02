Castle Biosciences Named a Winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a leader in transforming disease management and improving patient outcomes through innovative diagnostics, today announced that it has received a 2022 Top Workplaces USA award from Energage. The Top Workplaces USA award celebrates organizations with 150 or more U.S. employees that have built exceptional workplace cultures. Recipients of the Top Workplaces USA award are chosen solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey.

"From the beginning, we have strived to create something different at Castle – a place where we make decisions based on what is best for people: the patients who benefit from the information that our advanced diagnostic tests provide; the clinicians who use our tests to inform their disease management decisions; and our employees, the valued members of our Castle family,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "We are incredibly honored to have received the Top Workplaces USA award, and credit our fantastic employees, who embody our values of integrity, transparency, collaboration and innovation. At Castle, we understand that the true value of our company comes from our talented employees and believe that our focus on maintaining a positive culture helps us attract top talent, people who are willing to go the extra mile to make a difference in patient care.”

Castle has received numerous awards recognizing its strong company culture, innovation, leadership and overall company performance. Recent awards include: Inc.’s Best-Led Companies of 2021; the Houston Chronicle’s 2021 Top Workplaces; the Houston Chronicle’s "CHRON 100” list of the 100 most successful publicly traded companies in Houston in 2020 and 2021; a 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award for the "Best New Technology Solution for Oncology” recognizing the Company’s DecisionDx®-SCC and DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma gene expression profile tests; a Healthcare Technology Report Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company in 2021; and a 2019 Technology Innovation in Melanoma Award from the American Skin Association.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company that provides personalized, clinically actionable information to clinicians and patients to inform treatment decisions and improve health outcomes. The Company is focused on transforming the disease management paradigm in skin cancer and other diseases with high clinical need by leveraging advanced technologies for its portfolio of innovative diagnostic tests.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma and Barrett’s esophagus. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq and TissueCypher are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

