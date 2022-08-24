Castle Biosciences to Host Investor Day on Sept. 20, 2022

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, will host an Investor Day on Sept. 20, 2022.

Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, Frank Stokes, chief financial officer, and other members of Castle’s executive leadership team will provide an overview of the Company’s long-term corporate strategy, growth plans, research and development initiatives and financial outlook.

Castle’s Investor Day event is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. EDT and conclude at 6:30 p.m. EDT, followed by a Question & Answer session.

To register for the virtual event, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations page (https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/overview/default.aspx). A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

