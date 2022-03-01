Castle Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, and Frank Stokes, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present a company overview at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on March 8, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. Eastern time. KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Virtual Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on March 22, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.

Live audio webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/default.aspx. Replays of the webcasts will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcasts.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma and Barrett’s esophagus. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

