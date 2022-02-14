Castle Biosciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a leader in transforming disease management and improving patient outcomes through innovative diagnostics, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended Dec. 31, 2021, after the close of market on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3574576/969E1FF81B791B8705198534F60A01D4 or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website, https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/overview/default.aspx. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until March 31, 2022.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 1 844 200 6205 from the United States, or +1 929 526 1599 internationally, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the conference ID 223262.

There will be a brief Question & Answer session following management commentary.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company that provides personalized, clinically actionable information to clinicians and patients to inform treatment decisions and improve health outcomes. The Company is focused on transforming the disease management paradigm in skin cancer and other diseases with high clinical need by leveraging advanced technologies for its portfolio of innovative diagnostic tests.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma and Barrett’s esophagus. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq and TissueCypher are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005121/en/