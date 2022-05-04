|
04.05.2022 20:05:00
Castle Connolly Private Health Partners Is Proud to Receive Two Awards at the 2022 Health 2.0 Conference
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (CCPHP) is proud to announce they have received two distinguished awards at the recent 2022 Health 2.0 Conference in Las Vegas, NV.
The Health 2.0 Conference primarily comprises achievers from the industry whom they recognize for their contributions while providing a platform for networking and knowledge sharing amongst this elite group of high-performing individuals and companies.
There were many incredible applications this year and choosing the Honorees for these categories "Health 2.0 - Outstanding Leadership Award" & "Health 2.0 - Best Companies Award" was a very tough job for the Assessment Committee.
After careful consideration and research, the Assessment Committee selected Dean McElwain CCPHP President and CEO for the Outstanding Leadership Award for his reputation as a leader, educational background, professional experience, creative thinking, and decisive leadership. Castle Connolly Private Health Partners was selected for the Best Companies Award for their industry reputation, creative DNA, financial outlook, competitive edge, and strong leadership.
"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards. Thank you to the Health 2.0 Conference for this special recognition, and to my CCPHP team members, our physician partners, and members for supporting our organization as leaders in concierge medicine," said Dean McElwain, CCPHP President and CEO.
About CCPHP
Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (CCPHP) works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable the optimal practice environment and the physician-patient relationship. Members (patients) pay an affordable fee to take advantage of a wide array of enhancements for a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to support health and wellbeing. For more information, go to ccphp.net.
