Castle Named a 2020 "Best Place to Work in the Bay Area"

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle, an online cybersecurity company, has been recognized as a winner of the 2020 Bay Area Best Places To Work , an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Select employers from the Bay Area were named winners of the awards program, held on April 24, 2020. Winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.

The annual San Francisco Business Times / Silicon Valley Business Journal list surveys thousands of employees to identify the companies with the happiest and most engaged teams. Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees.

Castle ranked at no. 22 in the Small Company category. The ranking identifies the companies whose employees rated them the highest on a range of core values, including fun, collaborative culture, unique perks, compensation and benefits offerings, and management practices.

"Building a company where anyone can belong and thrive has been a priority for us since we founded Castle. I couldn't be more proud to see our team being dedicated to creating and maintaining such an inclusive work environment," said Johan Brissmyr, CEO at Castle. "There are many things we've implemented on a structural level to make sure we're fair, unbiased and treat everyone equally but the most important part is the work everyone in the team is doing every day - supporting and truly caring for each other."

About Castle

Castle redefines consumer security by protecting a user's identity from account takeovers, fake account creation, and other types of identity threats throughout their entire journey with your digital business. Instead of focusing exclusively on the threat, Castle puts user experience at the center of the security model by enabling good behavior as well as stopping bad behavior. With risk-based authentication, bot detection, and custom risk policies, Castle offers real-time consumer identity protection that optimizes the customer experience. Castle is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Malmo, Sweden and Krakow, Poland. Website: https://castle.io

