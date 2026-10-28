Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
28.10.2026 15:00:05
Castle Walls review - Prime’s first fully AI-generated show is here, and it’s a Vaseline-smeared mess
Billed as the first end-to-end AI-created series on a major streaming service, this Turkish show looks like the result of the prompt ‘make it cinematic’
Just as the world reels from Elon Musk’s AI-powered The Odyssey remake – though “remake” feels rather generous for a seven-minute splat of synthetic sludge – another bucket of AI gunk is dropped on to our faces. For Prime Video’s AI-generated TV series Castle Walls, produced by Turkish production studio Ay Yapım using a melange of generative video tools, has arrived, billed as the first end-to-end AI-created series to premiere on a major streaming platform.
It’s certainly more epic than Musk’s production, consisting of two 17-minute episodes. Set in the 11th century, the show revolves around the historic Alamut Castle, although it’s entirely absent of any real sense of time or place. I was briefly intrigued by the opening images, with their bold palette of blues and mustard browns and yellows – but as soon as the “people” appeared, looking like Vaseline-smeared Madame Tussauds creations slowly melting in the sun, everything came crashing down.Continue reading...
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Here
Analysen zu Here
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt höher -- DAX schlussendlich über 26.000-Marke -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich ab - Nikkei stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte ebenso in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag uneinheitlich zu.