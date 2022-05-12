Castlelake Appoints Ronan Kelleher as Aviation Chief Financial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake, L.P. ("Castlelake"), a global alternative investment firm with 16 years of tenure investing in, financing and managing aviation assets, today announced the appointment of Ronan Kelleher as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Aviation. Based in the firm's Dublin office, Mr. Kelleher's responsibilities will include supporting investment execution and structuring, investment valuation, and internal and external reporting for Castlelake's aviation business, including Castlelake Aviation Limited. In this role, Mr. Kelleher will oversee the firm's dedicated Aviation Finance and Treasury teams.

"Ronan has a distinguished and impressive background in aviation finance and we are thrilled to welcome him on board," said Brad Farrell, Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Castlelake. "I am confident his deep industry expertise and leadership experience will be an asset to our internal aviation team as well as a beneficial resource to our external stakeholders and investors, particularly those associated with Castlelake Aviation Limited."

Mr. Kelleher's appointment supports the momentum of Castlelake's aviation investment strategy, which recently includes the close of the firm's fourth Aviation Fund with $1.6 billion of capital commitments, and the formation of Castlelake Aviation Limited, a dedicated lessor of commercial aircraft focused on financing a portfolio of modern, young, fuel-efficient aircraft.

"I am honored to join such an esteemed firm within the aviation finance and aircraft investment space and have long admired Castlelake's differentiated capabilities and history of financial innovation," said Ronan Kelleher, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Aviation at Castlelake. "I look forward to working alongside the accomplished team and supporting Castlelake's aviation business as it continues on its strategic growth journey."

Prior to joining Castlelake, Mr. Kelleher was Chief Financial Officer of AMCK Aviation and was integral in its transaction activity, including the sale of a portfolio of 128 aircraft to Carlyle Aviation Partners. Before AMCK Aviation, Mr. Kelleher was Chief Financial Officer of Sky Aviation Leasing International, where he was part of the management team that built a portfolio of 51 aircraft later sold to Goshawk.

Since inception, Castlelake funds have invested more than $15 billion in aircraft and aviation assets, acquiring or managing more than 650 aircraft and 1,000 engines. This investment activity has provided Castlelake with experience owning and managing nearly all commercial aircraft types, and more than 175 airline relationships across more than 60 countries. Castlelake is also one of the largest issuers of aircraft ABS in the market, having raised more than $6 billion of aircraft secured debt since 2014.

About Castlelake

Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager focused on investments in real assets, specialty finance and aviation. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $21 billion of assets. The Castlelake team comprises nearly 250 experienced professionals, including 95 investment professionals, across six offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.castlelake.com/.

