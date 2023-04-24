24.04.2023 13:05:00

Castleton Commodities International LLC Acquires Majority Stake in New Salem Harbor Power Plant

STAMFORD, Conn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) announced today that a subsidiary has acquired a majority stake in the New Salem Harbor (NSH) combined cycle power plant (CCGT) in Salem, Massachusetts.

Castleton Commodities International (PRNewsfoto/Castleton Commodities Internati)

NSH is a 674-megawatt CCGT in ISO New England's Massachusetts Hub. The plant, which went into commercial operation in May 2018, is one of the newest, largest and most efficient gas-fired power facilities in New England.

"CCI's acquisition of NSH provides us the opportunity to deepen our presence in North American power markets," said Arvind Rajpal, a member of CCI's Principal Investments team. "CCI's expertise in natural gas markets and asset optimization will help maximize NSH's contribution to the stability and reliability of New England's power market."

About Castleton Commodities International LLC
CCI is a global energy commodity merchant with integrated businesses focused on marketing, merchandising, and trading commodities, and the ownership, operation and development of commodities-related infrastructure assets. Please visit our website for more information: www.cci.com.

Media contact: Hannah Curnutt
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
713-752-1913
Hannah.Curnutt@hkstrategies.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castleton-commodities-international-llc-acquires-majority-stake-in-new-salem-harbor-power-plant-301804608.html

SOURCE Castleton Commodities International LLC

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lethargie: ATX und DAX schließen kaum verändert -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel überwiegend leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche zurückhaltend. Der Dow kam im Montagshandel kaum vom Fleck. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen