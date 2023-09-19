Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.09.2023 22:54:00

Catalyst Canada Closes the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Julie Cafley, Executive Director, Catalyst Canada, along with the Catalyst Honours Champions who will be recognized for their efforts at Catalyst Honours on November 15 in Toronto, joined Eliza Casinather, Head of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market.

Catalyst Honours is an annual event that recognizes Champions—award winners—for their efforts in creating more equitable and inclusive workplaces in Canada. Tickets are available now.

Catalyst is a global nonprofit supported by many of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with preeminent thought leadership, actionable solutions and a galvanized community of multinational corporations to accelerate and advance women into leadership – because progress for women is progress for everyone. Catalyst has worked in Canada since 2002 to address the unique concerns of Canadian women in business through research, education, and events.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalyst-canada-closes-the-market-301932579.html

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Entscheid im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls fester. Die Wall Street erlebt einen uneinheitlichen Mittwochshandel. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen