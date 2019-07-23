Catalytic Data Science Announces New Integration with Box's Cloud Content Management Solution

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalytic Data Science, a leading provider of life sciences R&D workflow solutions, today announced a new integration with Box, a leader in cloud content management. The comprehensive integration of Catalytic's platform with Box's leading cloud content management solution fills a long-standing gap in the life sciences R&D IT marketplace. Historically, researchers produce scientific knowledge by using a large number of disparate point solutions, then manage that knowledge in completely separate applications, if at all. Producing and managing scientific knowledge in this manner was suitable when data flows were smaller and less complex, but today's life sciences data loads are overwhelming researchers and slowing the pace of innovation. By combining the best of Catalytic's R&D workflow solutions and the best of Box's cloud content management solutions, a powerful new platform has emerged that enables researchers to produce and manage scientific knowledge in one integrated platform.

Research teams can now send virtually any type of document, or data, from Box to the Catalytic Platform, expose that content to analytic and workflow services, complete research tasks and send the resulting output back to Box. Entirely new scientific workflows are enabled saving life scientists countless hours of lost productivity and increasing the speed to achieving key R&D milestones. Catalytic's integration with Box creates a Life Sciences R&D Cloud Platform that integrates all of the key resources needed to advance scientific workflows, networks all of the key team members and scales to meet today's data challenges.

"For more than a decade the life sciences industry has not been data-limited, but rather insight-limited due to outdated strategies that impede the ability to collaborate and make sense of all the data. At Catalytic Data Science, we envision what a modern R&D IT infrastructure would look like if built from the ground up to meet today's life sciences challenges. Launching the integration with Box is an important step in building a platform that enables scientists to reach milestones faster, more efficiently and at lower costs," said Scott Sacane, Chief Executive Officer at Catalytic Data Science.

"The need for organizations to move fast and operate in a modern way is more important than ever before," said Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer atBox. "The Life Sciences industry requires the most advanced security and enterprise-grade collaboration tools, and we're excited to provide Catalytic customers with the ability to store and safeguard their most sensitive content, and be a part of the ideal environment to fuel innovation and help researchers achieve scientific milestones faster."

About Catalytic Data Science

We are a team of life scientists and software engineers who believe the brightest minds in science should have access to the best tools. Catalytic Data Science is a new R&D cloud platform built specifically to meet the needs of life scientists and how they work. By integrating critical R&D resources, providing the best digital tools and networking researchers with colleagues we're empowering teams to generate novel insights, compress the time and money required to achieve key R&D milestones and produce knowledge that can be monetized to drive business forward. To learn more about Catalytic Data Science, visit www.catalyticds.com.

