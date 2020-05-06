Catapult X and NSTA Announce Winners of the Science Educators' Best of Show™ NSTA 2020 - Virtual Awards Program

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catapult X, in collaboration with the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), announces winners of the first Science Educators' Best of Show™ NSTA 2020 – this year held as a virtual awards program highlighting companies who planned on exhibiting at NSTA's national conference. Product entries were evaluated by a panel of science and STEM experts.

Approximately 250,000 readers of NSTA's weekly e-newsletter, NSTA Express, were invited to vote on products and services that they felt had an impact on student learning. They also had the opportunity to vote on companies who consistently go above and beyond to deliver remarkable customer service.

The 2020 winners are:

Outstanding Vendor

Winner: Carolina Biological

Finalists: HHMI BioInteractive, Girls Who Code, World Wildlife Fund, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Best New Technology Innovation for Science

Winner: Bio-Rad Explorer's Out of the Blue CRISPR and Genotyping Extension kits

Best New Technology Innovation for STEM

Winner: PASCO Wireless Smart Cart & Accessories

Best Tried & True Technology Teaching and Learning: Simulations & Video Based Interactives

Winner: ExploreLearning Gizmos

Best Tried & True Technology Teaching and Learning: Earth Science

Winner: IRIS Earthquake Browser

Best Tried & True Technology Teaching and Learning: Science & Social Impact

Winner: Bio-Rad Explorer's Science of Opioid Dependence Kit

Best Tried & True Technology Teaching and Learning: Chemistry

Winner: PASCO Wireless Spectrometer & Spectrometry Software

Best Tried & True Technology Teaching and Learning: Environmental

Winner: PASCO Wireless Weather Sensor & Sparkvue Software

Best Tried & True for Teaching and Learning: Games for Learning

Winner: Playmada Games

Best Tried & True for Teaching and Learning: STEM & Language Arts

Winner: Brod Bagart's Heart of Science

Best Tried & True Technology Teaching and Learning: Pre-K to Elementary

Winner: ExploreLearning Science4Us

"More than 50 companies competed in this year's Science Educator's Best of Show and 2,000+ science and STEM educators voted in the open round of voting. Educators chose those technologies, lab equipment and services they felt impacted students around the world most and help develop our future scientists and engineers," said Daylene Long, CEO of Catapult X. "The winners deserve this great honor to be recognized by educators as among the best."

"We value all of the organizations who work with NSTA to bring quality science education resources and products to classroom teachers nationwide. Our teachers have spoken, and these companies have been singled out as the best in the field, and we salute them for this honor" said Dennis Schatz, President of NSTA.

To learn more about the Best of Show Awards, visit https://www.catapult-x.com/best-of-show/.

About Catapult-X

Founded by Daylene Long, Catapult X is a market and product development company that consults with science and STEM education industry partners—organizations, businesses, and associations—to catapult their brand and products forward by using data-driven insights.

Long catapults brand, product, and sales growth through alignment of data and strategy, using progressive research techniques, customer discovery, thought leadership, and digital strategy. Long publishes national surveys on STEM education and STEM marketing infographics to guide edtech marketers across the globe. Long is an affiliate member of the Council of State Science Supervisors, a member of NSELA, and a seventeen-year member of NSTA. Long connects her clients to administrators, educators, distributors, and media to build strong global partnerships.

About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teaching Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

SOURCE Catapult X