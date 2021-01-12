20 Trends für 2021: Mit diesen 20 Trends starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr. Jetzt lesen!-w-
12.01.2021 14:45:00

CatchMark Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on February 11, 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, February 11, 2021, following the market close.  The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, February 12, 2021 to discuss these results.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.)

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-888-347-1165 for U.S/Canada and 1-412-902-4276 for international callers.  Participants should ask to be joined into the CatchMark call. Access to the live webcast is available at www.catchmark.com or here.  A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company's website immediately after the call. 

About CatchMark

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of September 30, 2020

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catchmark-scheduled-to-release-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-on-february-11-2021-301206419.html

SOURCE CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.

