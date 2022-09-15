|
Catena Solutions Launches to Help Companies Build More Resilient Supply Chains
New, nationwide brand is uniquely positioned to create a more efficient supply chain, help clients drive unparalleled cross-functional results
CHICAGO , Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catena Solutions has launched to help companies build more resilient supply chains and create value from transformative projects. Catena Solutions is providing value to companies by focusing on specialization, expertise, and partnership in the supply chain industry.
"Catena Solutions was born out of a desire to help companies solve their supply chain problems through transformative projects," said Rich Diaz, CEO and President of Catena Solutions. "We know that supply chain disruption can derail a company's growth plans, which is why we are dedicated to helping clients meet their goals, whether that's related to people, productivity demands, green initiatives and more."
With more than 250 advisors, strategists, and consultants with expertise in Business Transformation, Data & Analytics, and Strategic Finance & Global Sourcing, Catena Solutions is uniquely positioned to help companies create more efficient supply chains and stay ahead of market trends.
Catena Solutions works with a wide range of industries including logistics, manufacturing, food, retail and more. In the past year, the brand has helped more than 200 clients with supply chain projects, including some of America's largest, most trusted brands and midsize companies across industries.
"We know every supply chain project is different," said Diaz. "That's why we created a new kind of brand in Catena Solutions that understands a client's business, the transformation they are undergoing, and the people needed to accomplish their business goals today, tomorrow, and beyond."
To learn more about Catena Solutions and its supply chain solutions visit www.catenasolutions.com/About Catena Solutions
Catena Solutions, a division of Advanced Resources, helps companies solve their supply chain problems, creating value through their most transformative projects. Our team of advisors, strategists, and consultants support their transformation initiatives with expertise in three core areas: Business Transformation, Data & Analytics, and Strategic Finance & Global Sourcing. By understanding their business, transformation, and people needs to accomplish their goals, we create value today, tomorrow, and beyond. Learn more at www.catenasolutions.com.
