Caterpillar Aktie
WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015
|
18.02.2026 06:47:45
Caterpillar Acquires RPMGlobal To Expand Mining Software Portfolio
(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), a construction, mining, and other engineering equipment manufacturer, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd. (RUL.AX), an Australia-based mining software company, expanding its portfolio of data-driven mining technology and software solutions.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The company had announced an agreement to acquire RPMGlobal in October 2025.
RPMGlobal will continue to operate under its existing brand following the acquisition.
RPMGlobal is headquartered in Brisbane and provides software solutions across the mining value chain to help customers plan, operate and manage mine sites more efficiently.
CAT closed the regular trading session on February 18, 2026, at $764.76, lesser $9.44 or 1.22%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $769, gaining $4.24 or 0.55%, as of 11.58 PM GMT-5.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Caterpillar Inc.
|
17.02.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|NYSE-Handel: So steht der Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Freitagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Caterpillar-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Caterpillar von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|NYSE-Handel: Zum Handelsstart Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Caterpillar Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Caterpillar Inc.
|641,00
|0,16%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schwächer -- DAX leichter -- Wall Street tiefer -- Nikkei am Donnerstag letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnet Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.