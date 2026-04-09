Caterpillar Aktie
WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015
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09.04.2026 03:50:38
Caterpillar CFO Andrew Bonfield To Retire; Names Kyle Epley CFO
(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced that Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield has elected to retire effective October 1, 2026, following eight years with the company. To ensure a smooth transition, Caterpillar veteran Kyle Epley has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective May 1, 2026. At that time, Bonfield will assume an advisory role for the remainder of the transition period.
Epley brings nearly three decades of Caterpillar experience to the role. He currently serves as senior vice president of Global Finance Services, where he leads a global team responsible for enterprise-wide finance operations, strategy, planning, treasury, pricing, real estate, and facilities. Throughout his career, Epley has held several senior finance leadership positions across the company, including division CFO and corporate controller, giving him extensive operational and financial insight into Caterpillar's diverse businesses.
CAT closed Wednesday's regular trading at $771.58, a gain of $47.14 or 6.51%. But in overnight trading, the stock dropped $4.58 or 0.59%.
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