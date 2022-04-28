|
28.04.2022 12:36:56
Caterpillar Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.54 billion, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $1.53 billion, or $2.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 billion or $2.88 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $13.59 billion from $11.89 billion last year.
Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.54 Bln. vs. $1.53 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.86 vs. $2.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.60 -Revenue (Q1): $13.59 Bln vs. $11.89 Bln last year.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Caterpillar Inc.
|201,00
|-1,47%
