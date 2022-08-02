|
02.08.2022 12:33:30
Caterpillar Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.67 billion, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $2.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 billion or $3.18 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $14.25 billion from $12.89 billion last year.
Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.67 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.13 vs. $2.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.01 -Revenue (Q2): $14.25 Bln vs. $12.89 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Caterpillar Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Caterpillar Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Caterpillar Inc.
|181,50
|-1,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX vorbörslich nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Anleger in Wien dürften sich zur Wochenmitte zurückhalten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wird ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Asiens Aktienmärkte zeigen am Mittwoch eine Gegenreaktion auf die Verluste vom Vortag.