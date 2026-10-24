Caterpillar Aktie

Caterpillar für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015

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24.10.2026 12:37:00

Caterpillar Is Quietly Becoming an AI Stock. Here's the Segment Growing 72% That Proves It.

When most people think of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), they think of the iconic yellow tractors, harvesters, and other farm equipment that have powered American agriculture for over a century. And of course, the company is also known for its construction equipment, including backhoes, bulldozers, and excavators (also yellow), among many other types of heavy equipment.

But recently, a new narrative has emerged about Caterpillar: It's an artificial intelligence (AI) stock, and one that investors optimistic about the AI revolution should absolutely consider, as a way to diversify away from core AI stocks like Nvidia, Alphabet, and Micron Technology, but still benefit from the massive AI infrastructure build-out now taking place.

How do I know this? Well, just look at the company's most recent quarterly results.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 57 750,00 -4,43% Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Caterpillar Inc. 612,60 -2,42% Caterpillar Inc.

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