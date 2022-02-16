Caterpillar Launches Bigger, More Competitive Global Operator Challenge

Contest will spotlight operator skills, incorporate wider range of construction machines in nearly 40 countries

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) invites machine operators around the globe to put their skills and precision to the test in the 2022-2023 Global Operator Challenge. The challenge allows men and women to prove their excellence in safely and efficiently operating Cat® machinery.

"More than 80 Cat dealers will host local, one-of-a-kind competitions, celebrating equipment operators and enabling them to showcase their exceptional skills in fun and dynamic ways," said Tony Fassino, group president of Construction Industries. "Whether their expertise lies in digging a trench, moving aggregates or managing demolition, our Global Operator Challenge will be demanding for even the most experienced operators."

In the 2019-2020 challenge, 67 Cat dealers hosted local competitions, and operators from 30 countries participated. The 2022-2023 competition will be Caterpillar's largest construction industry event of its kind.

Calling all operators

The first round is March – September 2022, and dealers will feature three different challenges on three separate pieces of equipment. Scoring is based on the operator's skills, efficiency, as well as his or her competence in using integrated technology to enhance the machine's performance.

"I've been operating Cat machines for more than 15 years," said Jaus Neigum, owner of Industrial Backhoe Ltd. in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada and the 2019-2020 Global Operator Challenge champion. "Having the opportunity to demonstrate my skills and compete against peers from around the world was one of the most rewarding experiences in my career. And, if you're a business owner like me, I encourage you to put forward your best operators, because this competition is going to be even bigger and better than the last one."

Qualifiers from the local dealer events will then move to regional semi-final competitions in October 2022. Nine finalists will emerge from the regional semifinals and participate in the final competition in March 2023 at Caterpillar's outdoor Festival Grounds exhibit during CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas. The winner will receive an all-expense-paid trip for two to a Caterpillar facility worldwide.

For more information about the Global Operator Challenge, including how to participate, visit www.cat.com/operatorchallenge.

About Caterpillar

With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caterpillar-launches-bigger-more-competitive-global-operator-challenge-301483724.html

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.