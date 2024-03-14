|
14.03.2024 14:00:00
Caterpillar Stock: Bull vs. Bear
The market has ripped higher through the first few months of 2024, but Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock's start is even more impressive. The heavy equipment specialist recently reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 financial results that included company records for annual revenue and adjusted earnings per share.But while there's no argument that 2023 was a success, there's debate about whether now's the best time to buy Caterpillar stock. To provide insight on the different perspectives, two fool.com contributors discuss the different arguments.Scott Levine: Soaring nearly 15% higher since the start of the year, Caterpillar stock has notably outperformed the market. The S&P 500 has risen about 7% during the same period. For prospective investors, now might not seem like the best time to build a better portfolio with shares of Caterpillar. The stock is currently trading around 13.7 times operating cash flow, a premium to its five-year average valuation of 10.9. But the stock's recent climb and its valuation should hardly be deterrents to buying shares right now. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
