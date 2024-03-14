Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 14:00:00

Caterpillar Stock: Bull vs. Bear

The market has ripped higher through the first few months of 2024, but Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock's start is even more impressive. The heavy equipment specialist recently reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 financial results that included company records for annual revenue and adjusted earnings per share.But while there's no argument that 2023 was a success, there's debate about whether now's the best time to buy Caterpillar stock. To provide insight on the different perspectives, two fool.com contributors discuss the different arguments.Scott Levine: Soaring nearly 15% higher since the start of the year, Caterpillar stock has notably outperformed the market. The S&P 500 has risen about 7% during the same period. For prospective investors, now might not seem like the best time to build a better portfolio with shares of Caterpillar. The stock is currently trading around 13.7 times operating cash flow, a premium to its five-year average valuation of 10.9. But the stock's recent climb and its valuation should hardly be deterrents to buying shares right now. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Caterpillar Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Caterpillar Inc.mehr Analysen

31.10.23 Caterpillar Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 17 992,00 0,51% Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Caterpillar Inc. 313,00 0,00% Caterpillar Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zieht an -- DAX steigt über 18.000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag von ihrer freundlichen Seite. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten