|
14.03.2024 21:03:44
Caterpillar Stock Has 14% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
After a 51% rise in the stock price over the last year, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) investors have had a great year. However, management's guidance and Wall Street's analyst consensus suggest it may be about to pass a cyclical peak in earnings and cash flow.For example, the Wall Street consensus calls for Caterpillar's sales to grow by less than 1% in 2024 and its earnings per share to be $21.27 compared to $21.21 in 2023. Those kinds of estimates usually spell trouble for a cyclical stock because investors often look to jump off board when the company's earnings momentum stalls. That said, a Truist Financial analyst recently initiated coverage of the stock and set a $390 price target on it. That suggests the stock has a 14%-plus upside over the next 12 months or so if you believe the analyst's report. The analyst argues that infrastructure spending (led by the $1.2 trillion U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) as well as the ongoing transition to clean energy will boost the stock's earnings potential. Caterpillar's equipment plays a key role in the latter through mining machinery for metals like copper, which are essential for electric vehicles and renewable energy. In addition, its construction machinery helps build the infrastructure necessary to connect renewable energy to the grid. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Caterpillar Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.03.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Ende des Montagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Montagshandel in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.03.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Caterpillar-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Caterpillar-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Caterpillar Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Caterpillar Inc.
|313,00
|0,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Börsen geben nach -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekord etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. In Deutschland setzt sich die Rekordrally nur bis Mittag fort, der DAX schloss leichter. An der Wall Street ist ein schwacher Handelstag zu sehen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich nach unten.