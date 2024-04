Caterpillar Stock Has 22% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

With 61% gains racked up over the last 52 weeks, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares have outperformed the rest of the S&P 500 by a factor of nearly three -- and one analyst thinks this run's not done.On Tuesday, JPMorgan's Tami Zakaria set a $435 price target on Caterpillar stock, making her the second-most-optimistic analyst on Wall Street. (Jefferies' Stephen Volkmann, with a $440 target price, has the current Street-high target for Cat.) But what is it about Caterpillar , exactly, that has these analysts lining up to endorse this construction stock? It's not the economy. In fact, Zakaria writes in a note covered by TheFly.com that "construction data points are mixed." Then again, Caterpillar may not need to produce gee-whiz numbers to prove her right in rating the stock a buy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel