Caterpillar Aktie

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WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015

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02.09.2026 17:23:13

Caterpillar Teams With FieldAI To Advance AI Powered Industrial Innovation

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), the US equipment maker, announced on Wednesday that it is collaborating with FieldAI to apply robotics autonomy and digital twin technology to improve safety and productivity at jobsites and factories.

The company said the partnership will combine Caterpillar's industry expertise and operational data with FieldAI's robot foundation models to operate across complex industrial environments. The collaboration also leverages NVIDIA accelerated computing and Omniverse technologies to enhance site visibility and decision making.

Early applications include autonomous inspections digital twins of facilities and equipment enhanced situational awareness and operational optimization through simulation and automation. Caterpillar said these tools will help identify risks earlier and support faster more informed decisions.

On the NYSE, shares of Caterpillar are currently gaining 0.56 percent, changing hands at $783.50.

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Caterpillar Inc. 684,40 0,09% Caterpillar Inc.

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