Caterpillar Aktie
WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015
|
30.09.2026 15:16:38
Caterpillar To Invest Around $1 Bln In North Carolina
(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), a construction, mining, and other engineering equipment maker, said on Wednesday that it plans to invest around $1 billion in North Carolina to expand production capacity for products that support its growing Cat CompactSM business.
The investment includes plans for a new modern manufacturing facility in Sanford, North Carolina, to raise production of compact track loaders and telehandlers.
Rod Shurman, President of Caterpillar Construction Industries Group, said: "As demand for compact equipment continues to increase, we're investing to better serve this growing segment of customers."
Compact track loaders and telehandlers are versatile machines used across construction, landscaping, agriculture, and other applications.
CAT was up by 0.67% at $832.40 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Caterpillar Inc.
|
30.09.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones steigt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Ende des Dienstagshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Freitagmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Caterpillar-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Caterpillar-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen zum Start des Freitagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Caterpillar Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Caterpillar Inc.
|717,60
|-1,67%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag leichter. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf unterschiedlichem Terrain. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich in Kauflaune.