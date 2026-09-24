Caterpillar Aktie
WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015
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24.09.2026 15:15:01
Caterpillar vs. Corning: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the global economy evolves, investors are weighing the stability of heavy machinery against the high-growth potential of advanced materials. Is Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) or Corning (NYSE:GLW) the better choice for your portfolio?
Caterpillar is a global leader in construction and mining equipment, while Corning specializes in materials science, particularly glass and optical fiber. While they operate in different sectors, both are essential components of global infrastructure. This comparison evaluates which stock offers the best balance of growth and value in 2026.
Caterpillar provides essential machinery to the global construction and mining sectors, making it a staple among industrial stocks. The company operates through an extensive independent global dealer network that provides a massive competitive advantage in service and parts. In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company highlighted recent acquisitions, including Skycatch and Monarch Tractor, to bolster its capabilities in autonomous and electric machinery.
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Analysen zu Caterpillar Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|65 300,00
|0,93%
|Caterpillar Inc.
|705,40
|-0,28%
|Corning Inc.
|135,04
|-0,31%