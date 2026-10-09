Caterpillar Aktie

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WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015

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09.10.2026 23:03:53

Caterpillar vs. Corning: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As global infrastructure needs clash with the rapid expansion of digital networks, investors often weigh industrial power against technological innovation. Choosing between Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Corning (NYSE:GLW) means deciding which trend offers better value.

Caterpillar is a titan in construction and mining equipment, benefiting from long-term building cycles. Corning is a materials science leader providing essential components for smartphones and high-speed data centers. While they operate in different sectors, both companies rely on large-scale capital investments from their customers to drive growth.

Caterpillar operates primarily in the industrials sector, manufacturing massive machinery for construction, mining, and energy. It reaches customers through a massive, independent global dealer network that handles the majority of its equipment sales. This business model relies on maintaining strong relationships with these dealers while providing critical support for global infrastructure and transportation projects. The company also provides financing through its Cat Financial segment.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Caterpillar Inc. 714,80 0,87% Caterpillar Inc.
Corning Inc. 139,72 2,86% Corning Inc.

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