Honeywell Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A42C19 / ISIN: US4385162056
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24.09.2026 17:45:02
Caterpillar vs. Honeywell International: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors often look to industrial giants for stability, but choosing between a machinery titan and a diversified technology leader requires looking at the data. Let's compare Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON).
Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, relying on a vast global dealer network. Honeywell operates as a diversified conglomerate currently refocusing its portfolio on high-growth automation and aerospace technologies. Comparing these two involves weighing heavy equipment dominance against a technology-led transition.
Caterpillar operates as a global powerhouse among industrial stocks, primarily serving the construction, mining, and energy sectors. The company sells its heavy machinery through a massive independent dealer network, consisting of 41 dealers in the United States and 109 international dealers across 190 countries. Recent strategic moves in 2026 include the acquisitions of Skycatch, Monarch Tractor, and RPMGlobal, which are intended to boost the company's capabilities in mining and agricultural technology.
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Analysen zu International Public Partnerships Ltd
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|64 950,00
|-0,54%
|Caterpillar Inc.
|716,20
|1,24%
|Honeywell Technologies
|185,76
|-0,12%
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,39
|0,29%
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