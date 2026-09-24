Honeywell Technologies Aktie

Honeywell Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A42C19 / ISIN: US4385162056

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24.09.2026 17:45:02

Caterpillar vs. Honeywell International: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often look to industrial giants for stability, but choosing between a machinery titan and a diversified technology leader requires looking at the data. Let's compare Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON).

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, relying on a vast global dealer network. Honeywell operates as a diversified conglomerate currently refocusing its portfolio on high-growth automation and aerospace technologies. Comparing these two involves weighing heavy equipment dominance against a technology-led transition.

Caterpillar operates as a global powerhouse among industrial stocks, primarily serving the construction, mining, and energy sectors. The company sells its heavy machinery through a massive independent dealer network, consisting of 41 dealers in the United States and 109 international dealers across 190 countries. Recent strategic moves in 2026 include the acquisitions of Skycatch, Monarch Tractor, and RPMGlobal, which are intended to boost the company's capabilities in mining and agricultural technology.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 64 950,00 -0,54% Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Caterpillar Inc. 716,20 1,24% Caterpillar Inc.
Honeywell Technologies 185,76 -0,12% Honeywell Technologies
International Public Partnerships Ltd 1,39 0,29% International Public Partnerships Ltd

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