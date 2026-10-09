Caterpillar Aktie
WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015
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09.10.2026 21:03:17
Caterpillar vs. Honeywell International: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) represent two pillars of the American industrial landscape, but their diverging paths in 2026 offer investors distinct choices between heavy machinery and advanced automation.
Caterpillar dominates global construction and mining, while Honeywell is evolving into a technology-focused leader in aerospace and industrial automation. Investors compare them because both offer exposure to massive infrastructure and defense spending trends with different risk profiles and growth trajectories.
In the world of construction stocks, Caterpillar is a household name. It operates through three primary segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Power & Energy. It distributes heavy machinery and engines through an independent network of 41 dealers in the United States and 109 abroad. In 2026, the company expanded its tech capabilities by acquiring Skycatch and Monarch Tractor to improve its mining and agricultural offerings.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Caterpillar Inc.
|714,80
|0,87%
|Honeywell Technologies
|185,28
|0,65%
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,35
|0,30%
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