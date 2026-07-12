Caterpillar Aktie
WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015
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12.07.2026 16:53:34
Caterpillar vs. Oshkosh: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
In 2026, choosing between industrial giants depends on your preference for global scale versus specialized government contracts. For investors evaluating heavy machinery, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) offer distinct pathways to growth.While both companies operate within the industrial manufacturing landscape, their core differentiators set them apart. Caterpillar dominates the global stage with its construction and mining equipment, while Oshkosh focuses on purpose-built vehicles for defense and fire services. Comparing these two helps you decide between a diversified market leader and a specialized defense contractor.Caterpillar provides the heavy lifting for global infrastructure, manufacturing everything from massive mining trucks to industrial gas turbines. Its dominance among construction stocks provides a steady foundation through a global dealer network of over 150 independent entities. Strategic moves in early 2026, such as the acquisition of Skycatch, help integrate spatial data and automation into its core products.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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