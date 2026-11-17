Caterpillar Aktie
WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015
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17.11.2026 22:30:02
Caterpillar vs. Vertiv: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Investors often weigh the stability of industrial giants against the high-growth potential of technology infrastructure. Choosing between Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and Vertiv Holdings Inc. (NYSE:VRT) requires balancing machinery dominance against the expansion of digital data centers.
Caterpillar is a global leader in construction and mining equipment, while Vertiv specializes in power and cooling systems for data centers. Both companies are critical to global development, making them interesting candidates for investors looking toward the next few years.
Caterpillar operates as a massive manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Among construction stocks, the company is often viewed as a primary indicator of global economic health. It distributes its products through an extensive independent dealer network that spans roughly 190 countries, ensuring a global footprint for its heavy machinery.
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Analysen zu Caterpillar Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|48 160,00
|0,63%
|Caterpillar Inc.
|525,60
|1,86%
|Vertiv Holdings
|178,42
|4,14%
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