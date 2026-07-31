Caterpillar Aktie
WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015
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01.08.2026 00:37:00
Caterpillar Will Remain an Important AI Stock for a Long Time
The emergence of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) as an AI stock caught many investors by surprise. Although Caterpillar doesn't produce exciting chips that enable AI models, humanoid robots, or other innovations, it supplies the necessary energy components.Caterpillar's power generators provide data centers with a backup energy source in the event of grid or utility downtime. This role has helped Caterpillar outperform the S&P 500, and it suggests that recent gains are just the beginning.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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