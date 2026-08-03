Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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03.08.2026 13:52:00
Caterpillar's Order Backlog Hit a Record $63 Billion. Will Tuesday's Report Show AI Power Demand Still Filling It?
Most investors probably still think of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) as a construction-equipment company -- bulldozers, excavators, mining trucks. But the order book tells a different story.Caterpillar ended the first quarter with a record backlog of $63 billion, up $28 billion, or 79%, from the first quarter of 2025, with all three of its primary segments contributing. Indeed, almost $12 billion of that arrived in the quarter itself.And a big share of the new demand behind that number has little to do with construction sites. It comes from data centers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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