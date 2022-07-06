Catharina Hospital Selects HPE Ezmeral to Power Data-First Modernization and Improve Accuracy and Speed of Diagnosis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Catharina Hospital, the largest hospital in the Netherlands’ Eindhoven region, providing care for over 150,000 patients, has selected the HPE Ezmeral software portfolio to build a cloud-native analytics and data lakehouse to provide more accurate diagnosis, early detection and injury prevention for patients.

Every year, approximately 40,000 patients are diagnosed with heart failure in the Netherlands. Heart disease can develop without any noticeable symptoms. Cardiologists hope that artificial intelligence can significantly contribute to the management of heart disease and provide better treatment for patients.

"The new data lakehouse that we’ve created using HPE Ezmeral will enable us to help accelerate model training and detect cardiogram anomalies among the 500,000 electrocardiograms (ECGs) already available for data analysis with higher precision and to identify the correct diagnosis and treatment,” said Thomas Mast from the cardiology department at Catharina Hospital. "The development of these algorithms based on artificial intelligence may deliver more accurate diagnoses and move toward a more preventative approach to patient care. This may also relieve some of the pressures on our healthcare system and ensures patient data remains in the hospital and is not moved to the public cloud.”

Like many other healthcare institutions, Catharina Hospital has faced tremendous pressure caring for patients throughout COVID-19, and has focused specifically on making better use of its existing data, leveraging it to gain insights that can improve patient care and drive better health outcomes. In order to accomplish this, the hospital looked to HPE Ezmeral ML Ops and HPE Ezmeral Unified Analytics to create a single, central data lakehouse to securely collect and analyze anonymized patient data from disparate sources across or outside of the hospital and accelerate model training.

The HPE Ezmeral open-source architecture also allows the hospital greater choice when selecting software because it can easily integrate with the HPE Ezmeral platform through the open-source Kubernetes and the growing number of validated ISV partners in the HPE GreenLake Marketplace, resulting in faster time-to-value.

"HPE has been working with the hospital for a number of years to deliver technology solutions, and we are pleased with the smooth implementation of HPE Ezmeral to unite its disparate data sources into a single data lakehouse,” said Clemens Esser, Chief Technologist at HPE. "With this single, standardized data platform, the AI and data science teams within the hospital will be able to truly harness the value of their data and have a direct impact on improving patient care. The partnership is a common use case scenario for medical institutions across the world, and illustrates the strength of data innovations in the medical field.”

Catharina Hospital joins a fast-growing number of enterprises spanning multiple industries turning to HPE Ezmeral for their analytics initiatives. The HPE Ezmeral software portfolio is a purpose-built, hybrid cloud platform for data science and analytics workloads for enterprises to build and accelerate their modern data analytics initiatives at scale. It is composed of a complete orchestrated Kubernetes container platform along with a built-in data fabric persistent storage layer and ML Ops for data science workflows. Today, the entire HPE Ezmeral portfolio, HPE Ezmeral Runtime Enterprise, HPE Ezmeral Unified Analytics, HPE Ezmeral ML Ops, and HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric are available to customer globally, providing frictionless access to data edge to cloud.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

